Congress issues whip to party MPs to ensure presence on first day of Parliament's winter session

Ahead of the winter session, the Congress has issued a three-line whip on Friday to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29.

This development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage in the winter session which seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The whip was issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to the party members in the Upper House stated: "Some very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the house on Monday, November 29, 2021 without fail and support the party stand."

A similar whip was issued by Congress leader K Suresh to party members in the Lower House.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Opposition parties on November 29, sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also issued a three-line whip earlier to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the House on the first day of the session.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor