Congress leader Ashwani Kumar calls repeal of 3 farm laws 'late decision' by Centre

Former Union Law Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Friday hit out at the central government and said that the announcement of repeal of three farm laws was a 'late decision' by the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said, "The delayed announcement for repealing of farm Laws affirms the truth that the defence of peoples' rights and the vindication of their sensitivities rest finally on the assertion of people's will."

"The farmers of India have not only made history but also reminded us of its lessons," he said.

Senior Congress leader said, "If only the Central government had risen above hubris and responded to the farmers' cry for justice, human misery on a colossal scale could have been averted."

"The vindication of the farmers' cause is owed entirely to their unflinching faith in the justice of their cause and the nationwide support for it," he added.

Ashwani Kumar further said that there is no doubt that the Centre will have to carry the burden of injustice and the misery caused by the belated decision to repeal the unjust laws.

"Farmers are not going to forget the hardships caused to them and their families in a hurry Public memory may be short but historic struggles are not easily forgotten," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. In his address to the nation on Friday morning, he also said that the government will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three agricultural laws in the winter session of parliament that begins later this month.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed last year.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

