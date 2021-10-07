Congress MLA’s demands removal of Gandhi's picture from currency notes

Former minister and Congress MLA from Sangod Bharat Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s photo from the note. He wrote in the letter that Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of truth. There is a picture of Gandhiji on the 500 and 2000 banknotes of the Reserve Bank of India. These are used in bribery transactions. He suggested to the Prime Minister that Gandhiji’s picture should be removed from the 500 and 2000 notes and only the photo of his glasses should be used or the photo of Ashok Chakra should be installed.

Bharat Singh wrote that in the last 75 years, widespread corruption has spread in the country and society. To prevent corruption, there is ACB department in Rajasthan, which is doing its job. 616 trap cases were registered in Rajasthan from January 2019 to December 31, 2020. That is, an average of 2 cases have been trapped daily. In trapping, the amount of bribe is used in cash of 500 and 2000 notes. They have Gandhiji’s portrait on them. In this way Gandhiji is insulted instead of respected. Bharat Singh wrote that the picture of Gandhiji should be printed on the notes of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200. These notes are useful for the poor. Big 500 and 2000 currency notes bearing Gandhiji’s picture are also misused by sacrificing the dancers at liquor parties, bars and other parties.

