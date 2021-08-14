Congress needs to focus on youth, women, to come to power again: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that coming to power in the country again for the party is only possible with women and youth.

"If we have to come to power in this country again, it is only possible with two things, women and youth. These two groups can bring change in this country," said Shivakumar at the felicitation ceremony of Raksha Ramaiah as the Youth Congress President at an event held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru.

He further said that Congress' Karnataka unit is starting a special program for specifically these two groups.

Addressing the youth at the event, he also said, "Leaders must be chosen from the new generation. Even I am well aware of this. So all of you must prepare to become leaders. You must visit every college and village."

"We have conversations about Digital Youth. This does not lead to getting more votes. But, the people should know about the programs organised by the party, and what we plan to execute," he added.

The "real" leader, Shivakumar noted, is the one who "contributes to transforming youngsters to leaders, not the one who has a bigger following."

"If we had done a good job of informing the people about Dr Manmohan Singh and Siddaramaiah's programs, policies, schemes, we would not have lost any elections," he said.

Recalling his initial days in politics and encouraging youth to take "one step at a time" to progress, the Congress leader said, "Just as you are rising to become a leader, do not look at Vidhana Soudha. When I first started I was a member of the Zilla panchayat. Vilas Rao Deshmukh was heading the Panchayat. Jawarharlal Nehru was a Municipality President. Kengal Hanumanthaiah was a Bengaluru Municipal member. Ramalinga Reddy is where he is today after he started as a Corporator. You must progress to the top, one step at a time."

( With inputs from ANI )

