Congress only alternative to BJP, says Kanhaiya Kumar

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently joined Congress, on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a "threat to the Constitution and democracy" in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said Congress is the biggest opposition party in the country and the only good alternative to the current BJP-led central government.

"Rather than expending our energy here and there, we should all concentrate our energy at one place- Congress- the only party that can save the heritage of our country," he stated.

"India is a democracy and we have a multi-party system here. This democracy can only be retained if Congress is strong. The issues like farmers' stir and inflation will only be addressed when we have a strong opposition," Congress added.

Further terming BJP as supporters of Nathuram Godse, Kumar urged "the supporters of Mahatma Gandhi should come together".

Taking swipe at BJP's catchphrase of 'Congress-Mukt Bharat', Kumar said that the Congress-free country is equivalent to dictatorship.

"If the country is Congress-free, then it is Opposition free, meaning it is democracy free, which actually means dictatorship," he stated.

Praising Congress Rahul Gandhi, the former JNU president said that Gandhi asks questions to the government without any fear because he is not afraid of Enforcement Directorate (ED). "Those who are honest are asking questions to the government without any fear," he added.

Speaking on infighting in Congress in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Kumar claimed that the party is being portrayed in a negative light by the BJP.

"BJP wants to create an illusion that there is no alternative to Modi government. So the best way to raise as a hero is to portray others in a negative light," he stated.

"Even BJP has internal issues, but they do not let those issues come to light. I have joined the Congress party as a mission for political change and honest leadership. Political gain or loss does not matter to me," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Soon after joining the party, Kumar, who was earlier a member Communist Party of India (CPI), said that he joined the party because he feels that the nation cannot survive without saving the Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

