Congress organises Dalit Swabhiman Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Congress unit has organised a 'Dalit Swabhiman Yatra' in various districts of the state on Tuesday, informed Congress SC/ST department Chairman Alok Prasad.

While speaking to ANI, Alok Prasad said that this day marks the occasion when Congress was the first party to honour B.R Ambedkar, a champion of the Dalit upliftment cause by inducting him into the cabinet of the Jawaharlal Nehru government at Centre.

Remembering this occasion, Prasad said that UP State Congress took out Dalit Swabhiman Yatra in all the districts in the state to reach out to Dalit settlements and make them aware of the contribution of Congress in ensuring the rights to the Dalit community.

This yatra will be a one-day affair. It is being taken out across various districts of the state except for the capital Lucknow, which will see a grand yatra in the coming days, added Alok Prasad.

Alok said that the yatra will serve as a tool for Congress to show their solidarity with Dalits and will woo the Dalit community voters ahead off the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He is leading this yatra from Maharajaganj of Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor