Congress Party announces year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence

The Congress Party has announced year-long celebrations to commemorate 75 Year of the Country's Independence with a slew of programs, said a statement issued by AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal.

As India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of its Independence, the Indian National Congress has decided to form committees in all states to organize year-long celebrations and to organize Swatantra Senani & Shaheed Samman Divas in all the districts of the country, said the release.

"The party led by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders and workers played a stellar role during the Freedom struggle - from 'Satyagrah' to 'Salt March', from 'Non-Cooperation Movement' to 'Quit India Movement', it led the world's biggest & longest 'Non-Violence Movement' against the Imperial and Colonial British Rule and finally achieved independence for the Country. Post-Independence, the Congress Party scripted the path for a modern and vibrant India, standing in the front line of the most progressive nations in the world", said General Secretary Venugopal.

He further said that freedom did not come easy as despotic and autocratic individuals and organizations, the majority of whom then had sided with the British and opposed the Freedom Movement, continue to challenge the very foundation of our polity and democracy. Undermining individual freedoms, perpetuating social injustice, subverting institutional autonomy, creating caste & religious divides, and compromising the very fundamentals of our Constitution and Nationhood is their overt & covert agenda. Today, the onus lies upon each one of us to preserve and protect this freedom.

The party will organize a public event to honor and facilitate the Freedom fighters, their families & Martyrs Families on 14th August evening and has directed all Pradesh Congress Committees to prepare a two-minute video for Social Media Campaign highlighting the events of the freedom movement from their state. The videos then will be circulated through various social media platforms, said the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

