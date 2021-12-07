Congress team to visit Nagaland tomorrow to meet kin of those who died in anti-insurgency operation: Cong leader

A Congress delegation will visit Nagaland on Wednesday to meet the families of those who died in an anti-insurgency operation, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Congress delegation will visit Nagaland tomorrow to meet the families of those who died in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry in the Mon district on Saturday."

Congress leader Ajoy Mishra said, "It is an intelligence failure. The country must know that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was informed about the incident, but despite that he went to Jaipur.Ajoy Mishra said that the compensation given to the families is very small.

Earlier on Monday, Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

( With inputs from ANI )

