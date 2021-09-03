Congress to extend legal aid to victims in cases of lynching, party's minority dept to make team for task

Chairman of Congress Minorities Department Imran Pratapgarhi on Thursday said that the party will extend legal aid to victims of lynching and mob thrashing incidents and the minority department will make a legal team for the task.

Speaking to ANI, Pratapgarhi said, "Democracy is slowly turning into a mobocracy, victims of which are falling prey belonging to all sections of society. Recently, a man was beaten up by a mob in Indore and similar incidents happened in neighbouring districts. If there will be any such incident anywhere in the country, Congress will stand to help."

"Priority will be given to those cases in which the victim is from the minority community as this is the most oppressed class," he said.

According to Imran Pratapgarhi, the team will be formed within a month.

He said, "Efforts are being made to connect such lawyers who feel outraged by the incidents of lynching and come forward to help the victims."

He further said about the case of a bangles seller beaten up in Madhya Pradesh, "no strict action was taken up, even the Home Minister of the state Narottam Mishra was seen speaking the similar voice, in that case, the only way left for justice are the Courts and render legal help to the victims of these types of incidents, like mob lynching."

He added, "It is to be noted that Congress Minority Department helped the Indore victim after the incident by reaching out to him with financial and legal help."

Only a few months ago, Imran Pratapgarhi got the command of the minority department in the Congress party. Well-known young poet Imran was fielded by the party in the last Lok Sabha elections from the Moradabad Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Imran told that when he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a few days ago, he mentioned his plans to him, to which Rahul gave his consent.

( With inputs from ANI )

