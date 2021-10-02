Congress trying to follow Gandhiji's principles: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday that the Congress party is making all efforts to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, and added that the party has never been involved in violence.

While visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on the Mahatma's birth anniversary, he said, "The Congress party is making efforts to follow the principles of Gandhiji. Even the Congress party had formed government at Centre but violence was never part of statecraft."

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said, "Leaders from Gujarat who've reached Delhi, maybe they know little about Gandhi ji. He (Gandhiji) has always said there is only god and the god is the truth. I want to ask Modi Ji, where is the truth? There are lies in words, even in work."

He also said that the BJP government said that they will bring development in 60 months in the country, but there has been no change.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, he said, "All the IITs, IIMs, and other reputed institutions were built by the BJP government. India came into existence only after 2014."

( With inputs from ANI )

