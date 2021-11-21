Congress will win 2023 assembly polls and form the government again: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress party will once again emerge victorious in the 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan and form the government.

His remarks came as 15 MLAs today took oath as ministers in the Rajasthan government.

"We will all unite and take the policy, ideology and programmes of Congress to the common people under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and win the 2023 assembly polls on the issue of development and form the government again," said Gehlot in a tweet.

In another tweet, he wished all the MLAs taking oath as cabinet ministers today and said that the government has provided sensitive, transparent, accountable governance to the people and has taken the state to the path of development despite the adverse circumstances.

"During our term, people have put a stamp of approval on our governance by giving victory to the Congress party in various by-elections and local bodies elections. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, the work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication," he added in another tweet.

The oath-taking ceremony to induct 15 new ministers in Rajasthan Assembly was held on Sunday afternoon. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of 15 MLAs who took oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath to the new ministers.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, are part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle. Others on the list are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola took oath as ministers of state while others were inducted as cabinet ministers. Six of the new ministers are seen as belonging to the Gehlot camp.

Earlier on Saturday, all ministers of Rajasthan had submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor