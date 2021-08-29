Congress writes to Telangana CM, seeks employment, empowerment of Dalits, tribals

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Telangana about the problems of Dalits and Tribals in the state.

Sravan told ANI, "CM K.Chandrashekar Rao has cheated Dalits and Tribals, as in the year 2014 he said that the first chief minister would be a Dalit but he himself has become the CM of Telangana and claims that he sacrificed his blood for the scheme Dalit Bandhu. But our party doesn't demand his blood or sacrifices, as we just want employment and empowerment of Dalits."

He further said, "Tribals and Dalits are looking for the best education, employment, health opportunities but KCR destroyed all the schemes for them and 2 lakh vacant jobs are not filled till now in Telangana."

"KCR is using cheap tactics just for elections and is the worst CM as he didn't use the funds for Dalits which have been provided by the government," said Sravan.

( With inputs from ANI )

