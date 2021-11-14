Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar confessed to leading a luxurious life, states Delhi Police charge sheet

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has stated that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar confessed that he is fond of high-end cars, costly watches, latest electronic gadgets and all kinds of luxuries and comfort in life and he decided to earn quick money.

As per the charge sheet filed by the police, when Sukesh Chandrashekhar was in Tihar Jail in the case of crime branch, he controlled the jail staff by offering them hefty amounts of money.

It further stated that in the jail he had the opportunity to meet high profile prisoners such as Chandra brothers, Kartik Chidambaram, Moin Querashi, Ratul Puri and others. He met Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra of Unitech and Shivender Singh, who were all in judicial custody. Chandrashekhar was regularly meeting Chandra brothers of Unitech and he came in contact with Deepak Ramnani, a person close to the Chandra brothers.

Deepak Ramnani was handling the funds of the Chandra brothers. They introduced Deepak Ramnani to him and told him that Ramnani was a person who can be relied upon in the management of funds, stated the charge sheet filed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

The charge sheet further stated that Chandrashekhar met Leena (presently his wife) in 2010 through a common social circle and started dating her and he used to represent himself as son of a big politician. He desperately needed more money just to maintain his lifestyle to match the desires and requirements of Leena. To sustain the expenses of a lavish life in jail and to help Leena in establishing salon business all over the country, Chandrashekhar was in dire need of huge sums of money.

During his stay in Rohini Jail, Chandrashekhar used two mobile phonees i.e. iPhone11 and iPhone 12. He used to contact Aditi, Deeapk Ramnani and others through these virtual numbers. On June 15, 2020, he made a call to Aditi Singh, from his virtual numbers by spoofing as landline and by posing himself as the Law Secretary of India. She came to understand that he could help them in legal matter as well as he could cause harm, If she did not follow his instructions. He used to end his conversation with "Jail Hind" to impress her that he was in Government service.

He had paid around Rs 25 to 30 cores to jail officers and staff in around one year. Due to this management, he kept CCTV cameras installed in his cell covered all the time with curtains and by bottles and had no issue in using cell phones.

Chandrashekhar had always been well versed with technicalities and methods to use virtual numbers and knew how to evade phone tracking. He procured a spoofing app and spoofed the landline number of Union Law Secretary and initially called Aditi from the spoofed number. He also used the hushed app for creating a virtual WhatsApp number and he also created a telegram number. He had procured an Airtel SIM with the help of a jail official and used this number for facilitation.

Patiala House Court has recently taken cognizance of charge sheet against 14 accused including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others in Rs 200 crore alleged cheating case.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh had said, "I have perused the charge sheet. From perusal of the charge sheet, I find that prime facie commission of offence under section 170/ 384/ 386/ 388/ 419/ 420/ 406/ 409/186/353/468/471/506(2)/120 B IPC and section 66 D of IT Act as well as section 3 and 4 MCOC Act is taken."

Delhi Court noted that the role of the accused charge-sheeted was ascertained in the activities of organized crime and commission of organized crime and after completion of investigation sanction of prosecution under section 23 MCOC Act was obtained on November 1.

Sukesh Chandrashekar and Leena Paul were represented by their advocates Anant Malik and Rohan Yadav.

The court noted that accused Jitender Narula, Komal Poddar and Avinash Kumar are stated to be on bail. The court issued summon to accused Jitender Narula, Komal Poddar and Avinash Kumar for the next date of hearing on December 1.

The court issued production warrant against accused Avtar Singh Kochhar. Vide a separate order, the court has dismissed the bail application of another accused Kamlesh Kothari.

The Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) recently has filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others in Rs 200 crore alleged cheating case.

The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, created Shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.

Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other are also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

