Construction work of Rs 1500 cr National Highway approved in Punjab

By ANI | Published: July 29, 2021 03:49 PM2021-07-29T15:49:41+5:302021-07-29T16:00:08+5:30

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced construction work of four and six-lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K).

"Construction work of Four/Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K) including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been approved in the state of Punjab with a budget of Rs 1501.02 Cr. #PragatiKaHighway," Gadkari tweeted.

The development of Economic Corridors has been emphasized under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The planned 25,344 km national highway would give connectivity to economically important production and consumption centres.

