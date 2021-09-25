Cooperative only way to uplift poor, sector will help PM Modi's 5 trillion economy vision: Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that cooperative movement is the "only way" to uplift the poor in the country, as well as this sector, will help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five trillion economy vision.

Addressing India's first Cooperative conference here at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Shah said the movement will help to prosper the whole country.

"Cooperative movement is the only way to help in the uplifting status of poor people in the country...The cooperative movement will give its best in completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 trillion economy," Shah said.

Assuring that "no one will be able to do injustice to the cooperative sector", the Minister said the Central government's aim is to prosper each and every family with the help of cooperative institutions.

While addressing the people associated with the cooperative in the first of its kind and unique cooperative society under Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", Shah said the Cooperative movement cannot be irrelevant in India as it is linked to the base of the country.

Noting that cooperative movement has played a major role on many occasions earlier, Shah said "cooperative is not new for India" and "I request that this movement should not be stopped in any case".

On this occasion, the Minister of State for Cooperation, BL Verma and the President of International Cooperative Alliance (Global), Dr Ariel Guarco were also present.

The conference was organized by India's leading cooperative organization IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, KRIBHCO and all cooperatives together.

The conference was attended by more than 2,000 cooperative members from across the country in person, while nearly 5 crore cooperative people from all over the country joined the event virtually.

Recently, the Ministry of Cooperation has been formed and the reins of the ministry were handed over to Shah, who is already heading the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The core mantra of the Ministry of Cooperation is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

The Centre expects that the Ministry of Cooperation will definitely do unprecedented work to implement the dream of Prime Minister Modi of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Dr Ariel Guarco, President of the International Cooperative Alliance (Global), also joined the event to accelerate and strengthen the campaign of Indian cooperatives. Around three million cooperatives from 110 countries of the world are associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global).

This conference is significant in view of playing an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realizing the aim of the Prime Minister's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

( With inputs from ANI )

