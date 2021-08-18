Cop booked in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon for rape, attempt to murder

A case has been registered against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) in Rajnandgaon for allegedly raping and trying to kill the daughter of his house help, as per the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pragya Meshram confirmed the filing of the case while talking to the media on Wednesday.

The house help's daughter had alleged that the policeman raped her and tried to kill her.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor