Cop killed in terrorist firing in J-K's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: September 17, 2021 07:07 PM2021-09-17T19:07:52+5:302021-09-17T19:15:27+5:30
A policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The cop succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor