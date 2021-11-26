Cop shot at by miscreants in Noida

Noida, Nov 26 Two miscreants opened fire at a police officer in Greater Noida on Friday afternoon.

The policeman suffered injuries below his knee and was admitted to the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred when Ankur Chaudhary, posted as the in-charge of Bilaspur police station in Greater Noida, was out on routine inspection in his area.

When the police team was patrolling the area, they spotted two bike-borne criminals and signalled them to stop, but the miscreants did not pay heed to their calls.

As they tried to flee, the police team began chasing them. "Shortly after the chase began, the miscreants opened fire, wounding the said policeman below the knee," a police officer said.

"He is out of danger now," he added.

The police have initiated a combing operation in the area to nab the miscreants.

