COP26: Battle over coal, fossil fuels in final hours

By IANS | Published: November 12, 2021 08:21 PM2021-11-12T20:21:04+5:302021-11-12T20:30:15+5:30

Glasgow, Nov 12 As 197 nations on Friday approached the end of the 26th meeting of the Conference ...

COP26: Battle over coal, fossil fuels in final hours | COP26: Battle over coal, fossil fuels in final hours

COP26: Battle over coal, fossil fuels in final hours

Next

Glasgow, Nov 12 As 197 nations on Friday approached the end of the 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties

vg/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app