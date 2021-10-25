Corona Vaccination: India to reduce gap between Covishield doses soon?

The second corona wave in the country is slowly receding. The number of corona patients in the country is declining. So the chances of a third wave have dimmed. In China and Britain, however, coronavirus cases have again started to increase. Therefore, India should focus on speedy completion of vaccination, experts have suggested. The gap between the second dose of corona vaccine should be reduced, they said.

Covishield alone accounts for 80 per cent of the country's vaccination campaign. The interval between two doses of Covishield is 84 days. In Delhi, 87 per cent people have received the first dose of corona vaccine. The proportion of those taking both doses is 47%. As long as the dose of both corona vaccines is not increased, the risk of corona infection and new variants will remain. The second dose should be completed early to reduce this risk. For this, the interval between two doses should be reduced to 4 to 6 weeks, experts say.

The prevalence of corona has increased again in China and Britain. Corona infection has increased due to the reduction in antibodies produced by the new variants and the corona vaccine, said Dr. Anshuman Kumar, a covid expert. So far, only 300 million people in India have received both doses of the corona vaccine. While 70 crore have take single dose.

Covishield vaccine has been used extensively in vaccination campaigns across the country. Covishield's share of the vaccination campaign is 80 percent. The interval between two doses of Covishield is 84 days. Therefore, it takes at least 84 days for a person to be fully vaccinated. Now is the time to close this gap, says Dr. Expressed by Jugal Kishor.