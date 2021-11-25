Coronavirus: 66 student test covid positive at medical college in Karnataka

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has been declining in the last few days. A shocking news is coming from Karnataka now. At SDM Medical College in Dharwad, Karnataka, 66 students have tested corona positive. All these students have contracted corona, which has raised concerns among the administration. The administration has taken immediate action and sealed both the hostels in the college building. About 400 students are studying in this college.

The medical college decided to test all the students for covid soon as some students tested positive for the virus. So far 300 students have tested for covid. Of these, 66 were found to be corona positive. Corona has already exploded in several schools and colleges. Recently, 11 students in a school in Udaipur in Rajasthan tested positive for corona.