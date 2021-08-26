Coronavirus: Covid cases rise in Maharashtra and Kerala, Centre to hold important meeting

The threat of the Corona epidemic is not over yet. New cases of corona are emerging in Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The central government has been alerted to the growing number of corona patients in Maharashtra and Kerala. Against this backdrop, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a virtual meeting at 5 pm today to review the situation in Kerala and Maharashtra.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by the chief secretaries and senior officials of the two states. The meeting will discuss ways to reduce the impact of corona in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralitharan on Thursday said that the number of corona patients in the state is increasing due to the negligence of the Kerala government. As many as 31,445 new corona cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday. At the same time, the total number of corona patients in Kerala has now reached 3,883,429. The death toll rose to 19,972 from 215 patients. Also, the test positivity rate has risen to 19.03 per cent.

According to the statistics, 5,031 new corona patients have been registered in the Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. While 216 patients have died due to corona during the same period. Also 4,380 patients recovered from the disease. A total of 62,47,414 patients have been cured in the state so far. At present, the death rate in the state is 2.12 per cent. Maharashtra now has 53,695 active cases as per the August 26 update.