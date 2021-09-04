Coronavirus positivity rate rising in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

Concerns about the third wave of corona is growing. At present, about 30,000 corona patients are being report in Kerala every day. Similarly, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are also raising concerns in the country. Corona's positivity rate has been steadily rising in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. In the last 24 hours, 42,618 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the country, while 330 patients have died, according to the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a slight increase in the latest covid cases reported in some districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Namakkal, Cuddalore and Villupuram. A total of 1,568 new cases were reported in the state on Friday. There were 1,562 cases on Thursday and 1,509 on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, most of the cases have come to light from Coimbatore. It is the only district to register more than 200 new cases. A total of 239 cases were registered on Friday as compared to 215 on Thursday. Similarly, in Namakkal, the number of new cases went up from 47 to 62, while in Cuddalore it went up from 43 to 55. After Coimbatore, Chennai has the highest number of cases. In Chennai, 162 new cases were registered on Friday, while the number rose to 166 on Thursday.

On the other hand, Covid situation is not good even in Mumbai. There has certainly been a decline in the number of covid cases, but the positivity rate has been steadily rising. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 422 new cases have been registered in Mumbai, while 441 cases were registered on the previous day. The positivity rate rose to 1.29 per cent from 1.18 per cent on Friday.