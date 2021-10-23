Coronavirus reduced the life expectancy of Indians by two years; new study

Corona has destroyed the future of millions of families around the world. The far-reaching effects of the Corona pandemic two years ago are now beginning to show. According to an international study, life expectancy in India has dropped by roughly two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the International Institute of Population Studies (IIPS), the average life expectancy of Indian men in 2019 was 69.5 years. In 2020, it has come down to 67.5 years. Similarly, the life expectancy of women has come down from 72 years to 69.8 years. The study by IIPS Assistant Professor Suryakant Yadav has been published in the BMC Public Health Journal.

The mortality rate was higher in the age group of 35 to 69 years in the last two years. This has had an effect on these statistics. Corona deaths worldwide have risen dramatically since March 2020 to four million deaths. Data specialists claim that the death toll in India is many times higher.

Life in Spain has been reduced to 2.28 years, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD). Apart from this, the study has also been done through the Covid India application program interface portal. This has led to a huge increase in deaths from corona worldwide. In countries like England and USA this life expectancy reduced by 1 year. Spain, meanwhile, has seen the biggest decline of 2.28 years.