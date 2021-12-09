Corrupt BJP to compel youths to hit roads demanding reservation for 'Merit' in Jobs: Goa Cong chief

Continuing his tirade against the BJP government, the President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that corrupt and insensitive BJP would compel youth of Goa to hit roads demanding reservation for 'Merit' in government jobs.

Chodankar said that the BJP government is selling jobs for lakhs of rupees by bypassing Goa Staff Selection Commission. "Former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had started GSSC for transparency in selection. There was scope for merit then. However, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has bypassed it to garner money for the election." he said.

He said besides Home Department, recruitment in PWD is also done by taking money from candidates. "Corrupt BJP government is frustrating youths of Goa as deserving candidates are not getting jobs, while those who pay for jobs are made happy. This would force youths to hit roads to demand reservation for 'Merit'." Chodankar said. He further said the final list is being prepared by Government Polytechnic Panjim by manipulating the results.

"I expect from the Chief Minister that he should at least tell how many jobs will be given through merit. This may give a sigh of relief to those candidates who are merely dependent on their merit." He said.

The Congress leader said that manipulation is done during exams to favour the candidate who has paid for jobs. "Government officers are also involved in this manipulation of BJP, who may face action after a new government is formed. These officers should stop working at the behest of BJP's agents, who have taken money from candidates," he said.

He added that candidates, having sincerity and merit, would never forgive BJP for depriving them of their rights.

( With inputs from ANI )

