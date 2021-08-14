Counter-drone technology deployed in sensitive areas for Independence Day, says Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that tight security arrangements have been made in the national capital for the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday and counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Asthana, who took over as Delhi Police Commissioner last month, toldin an interview that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed to make sure that past incidents are not repeated.

He said security arrangements for Independence Day have been done as in the past and steps have also been taken keeping in mind the different nature of threats this year.

"There are more reinforcements considering all this. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas to thwart any attempt (to disturb the function)," he told ANI.

He was asked about security concerns in view of the threat posed by the misuse of drones.

Asthana said that the cyber team of Delhi Police is keeping a close watch on social media to prevent its misuse.

"Those who make attempts to provoke and incite people will be identified and appropriate legal action will be taken against them," he said.

Asked about protesting farmers who have been carrying on with their agitation on Delhi borders against farm laws, the Delhi Police chief said that the officers have been told that anyone who tries to disturb law and order should be dealt with firmly.

"We're talking to farmer leaders. We've told our officers that anyone who tries to disturb law and order should be dealt with firmly and with determination. We've sealed Delhi borders, to make sure past events aren't repeated," he said.

The tractor march by protesting farmers on January 26 this year had deviated from the approved routes and turned violent resulting in vandalism and clashes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

