Couple allegedly attempting to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan arrested by Delhi Police

A couple was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan in their car this Monday, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

"Two persons (one male, one female) had forcibly tried to enter Rashtrapati Bhawan under influence of alcohol. They were arrested after FIR was lodged," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan late on Monday night and were held by the security personnel posted there.

The duo has been has been sent to judicial custody.

They couple was also interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

