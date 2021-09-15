Couple die on the spot after being hit by speeding car on Electronics City flyover
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 15, 2021 10:01 AM2021-09-15T10:01:46+5:302021-09-15T10:05:20+5:30
An unfortunate accident took place on the Electronics City flyover in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka. A man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover & fell off the flyover last night. The traffic police had rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.'
A man and a woman traveling on a two-wheeler were killed on the spot when they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover. The incident happened around 9.45pm on Tuesday night. A case has been registered at the police station, Bangalore Traffic Police said.
