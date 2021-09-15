Couple die on the spot after being hit by speeding car on Electronics City flyover

An unfortunate accident took place on the Electronics City flyover in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka. A man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover & fell off the flyover last night. The traffic police had rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.'

A man and a woman traveling on a two-wheeler were killed on the spot when they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover. The incident happened around 9.45pm on Tuesday night. A case has been registered at the police station, Bangalore Traffic Police said. 

Tags :karnatakaBengaluruElectronics city