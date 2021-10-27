Couple on two wheeler gets caught between 2 buses, suffer minor injuries

A two-wheeler driver and his family were briefly escaped a major accident in Puducherry. The scooter got stuck between the two buses in an attempt to overtake the bus. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the accident. Both the bus drivers applied brakes on time to avoid a major accident. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV in the back of a bus. The accident captured on the bus's CCTV is shocking. The driver felt that he could easily pass through the space between the two buses. But his prediction was completely wrong. The man who was riding a bike with his wife and kid, got stuck between two buses. The distance between the buses going in opposite directions was very short. Attempts to take the bike out of the gap between the two buses injured the driver's wrist.

Attempts to proceed through the gap between the two buses failed. The two-wheeler got stuck between the two buses. The bike hit both sides. The two-wheeler rider and his wife were also hit by the buses. However, the drivers of both the buses applied the brakes and a big disaster was averted.

The three people riding on the bike were not seriously injured. They received minor injuries. The accident took place at Kalmandapam in Puducherry. The video of the accident, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. The accident was caused by the irresponsibility of the scooter driver.