Court discharges AAP MLA in 2016 abetment of suicide case of a volunteer, finds no prima facie evidence

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sharad Chauhan and five others in connection with the 2016 suicide case of a volunteer of the party.

The court while passing the order in the matter stated that "no prima facie evidence or material on record to show the existence of any criminal conspiracy between main accused Ramesh Bhardwaj and all the other accused persons for abetting the commission of suicide by deceased."

However, Rouse Avenue Court's Special judge Manoj Kumar Nagpal ordered framing of charges against accused Ramesh Bhardwaj, one of Chauhan's associates, stating there is sufficient prima facie evidence to hold him responsible.

"However, it is held that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to hold Ramesh Bhardwaj responsible for the commission of suicide by deceased as the documents and material on record suggest that commission of suicide by deceased was abetted by him and the same is punishable under section 306 of IPC. Hence, a charge for the offence of Section 306 IPC is directed to be framed against this accused," the court said in the order.

According to the complaint, the deceased had committed suicide on July 19, 2016, alleging harassment by fellow party worker Ramesh Bhardwaj, who allegedly asked her for sexual favours. Several other people were also arrested with AAP MLA Sharad Chauhan. The main accused, Ramesh Bhardwaj was said to be a close associate of Chauhan.

( With inputs from ANI )

