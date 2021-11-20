Court issues summons to BJP leaders in defamation case filed by Delhi Jal Board

A Delhi Court has issued summons to Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Adesh Gupta, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijendra Gupta and Harish Khurana in a defamation case filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Raghav Chadda (Vice Chairman, DJB).

The Delhi Jal Board and its vice-chairman Raghav Chadda had moved a defamation complaint alleging that all respondents in furtherance of their common intention indulged in malicious campaign to tarnish the image or reputation of both complainants in the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh in an order passed on November 18, 2021, said, "This court is of the considered view that in the present case there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against respondents."

"In view of allegations made in the complaint, testimonies of witnesses and material brought on record by them, this court is prima facie satisfied that there are sufficient grounds for the summoning of all respondents as accused qua offence punishable under section 500 r/w, section 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are summoned through permissible mode for the next date of hearing on November 27, 2021," Court said.

The complaint stated that on January 21 this year, one press conference was held by respondent Delhi BJP leaders wherein allegations were levelled that complainants have committed the scam of Rs 26,000 crores. They referred to the Delhi Jal Board as the "Dalali Jal Board".

It was alleged that the following statements were made during the press conference, "Isse to yehi lagta hai ke Delhi Jal Board nahi, Dalali Jal Board ban gaya hai".

"Jisko hum Delhi Jal Board kehte hain vah aaj Arvind Kejriwal ki kartooton se Dalali Jal Board ban gaya hai."

"Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Jal Board ke Chairman rehte hue aur unke khasam khaas Satyender Jain and Raghav Chadha ki madad se 26,000 crore dakar lia hai."

According to the complaint, it was alleged that respondents have deliberately made defamatory statements despite the knowledge that the same is false and will tarnish the image of complainants.

It was alleged that by making false, baseless and malicious allegations against complainants, respondents have committed the offence punishable under section 500 r/w section 34 IPC. According to the present complaint under section 200 CrPc, prayer has been made to prosecute the respondents in respect of said offence, plea stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor