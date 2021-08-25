Court of inquiry ordered in IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crash
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause after a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.
According to Indian Air Force (IAF), the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction after takeoff at around 5:30 pm.
"At around 5:30 pm today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," IAF tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
