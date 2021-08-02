COVAXIN effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID19, says ICMR

The second wave of corona in the country is slowly receding. But the threat of a third wave remains. Therefore, the vaccination campaign needs to be accelerated. In addition, the Delta Plus variant has become a major cause of concern. Even those who have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been found to be infected with the Delta variant. Meanwhile an important piece of information has come to light regarding Covaxin vaccine. Research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown that Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus variant.

The Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is already effective at 77.8 per cent against the covid-19 with symptoms and 65.2 per cent against the delta variant.

After this, Covaxin is said to be effective against Delta Plus variants, according to the ICMR report. Covaxin is the only vaccine researched and produced in India.

The emergency use of Covaxin has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization. Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar informed that the process is underway.'All the documents required for emergency use have been submitted to the World Health Organization. At present, the organization is working to review this, 'informed Pawar in the Rajya Sabha. It takes the WHO 6 weeks to complete the process.



