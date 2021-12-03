COVID-19: 12 Omicron suspects admitted in Delhi's LNJP hospital

India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka--in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. Now the latest buzz is that, as many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the coronavirus Omicron variant have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi so far.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was “sad” that India did not stop flights from affected countries.After the variant was detected in South Africa, followed by countries in Europe, the CM had urged the Prime Minister on two separate occasions to stop flights from countries where the variant was detected.Responding to a tweet which said that two patients had tested positive for the Omicron variant, Kejriwal tweeted, “It’s sad that we did not stop flights from affected countries.As per reports, the new super mutant Omicron variant of Covid-19 can increase the risk of reinfection by three times as compared to other variants of concern such as Beta and Delta, according to a preliminary study by South African researchers.