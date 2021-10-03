COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 765 new cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities in the past 24 hours.

As per the state health department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload stands at 20,52,763 including 10,357 active cases.

With 973 new recoveries, the overall recoveries in the state mounted to 20,28,202.

However, a total of 14,204 persons have succumbed to coronavirus infection so far. Out of nine deaths reported in the past 24 hours, Guntur and Krishna districts have reported two deaths each and Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts have reported one death each.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has administered over 4.17 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

