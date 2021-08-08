COVID-19: Andhra reports 2,050 fresh infections, 18 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,050 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the state government's health bulletin on Sunday, among those who succumbed to the disease include five were from Chittor district, two from East Godavari, and one each from Anantapur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 19,82,308 including 19,949 active cases, 19,48,828 recoveries and 13,531 deaths.

As many as 85,283 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

