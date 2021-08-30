COVID-19: Centre advises lockdown in Kerala; curfew in Maharashtra

The third wave in the country has raised concerns and thousands of new patients are being added to Kerala every day due to the festive season. Experts predict a third wave in September and October. As a result, states are preparing to face the third wave of corona. Bed and oxygen refilling plants are being set up in Maharashtra. Seeing the way patients are growing in Kerala, health officials have advised a lockdown.

According to this senior central government official, there is no other option but lockdown to prevent infection. In Kerala, the test positivity rate has gone up from 15 per cent to 19 per cent. After the lockdown, the chain of transmission of the infection will be broken, as happened in Delhi. If a lockdown is imposed in Kerala, the situation will improve in a fortnight.

Festivals are coming up in almost all the states in the country. Therefore containment zones should be a created in Kerala as well as lockdown should be imposed. This advice has been given to Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am on Saturday, Monday night.



Great preparations in Maharashtra ...

Mumbai Additional Commissioner in Maharashtra Suresh Kakani said 30,000 beds are being made to withstand the third wave. Oxygen refilling plants will be set up at Chembur, Mahalakshmi.

The third wave is expected to add 60 lakh patients to the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 12 per cent of patients will need oxygen. The available capacity of oxygen has been increased to 2000 metric tons.