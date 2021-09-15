COVID-19: Chandigarh increases number of guests from 200 to 300 at social gatherings

The Disaster Management Authority of Chandigarh on Tuesday increased the number of guests from 200 to 300 or 50 per cent capacity of banquet halls at social gatherings.

However, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the authority said that all the guests or staff should have at least one dose of the covid vaccine or a negative RT-PCR test report.

"All guests and staff of the hotels or banquets must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have negative RT-PCR report at least 72 hours," the statement further read.

According to the statement, this order will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable until further orders. In case of violation of orders, the authority will take strict action under appropriate sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

"Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws," the statement read.

On September 10, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also chaired a virtual high-level Covid review meeting and directed the Director-General of Police and other officials concerned to ensure compliance with the restrictions by all.

A press release from the Chief Minister's Office said that it is mandatory for organisers, including political parties, to ensure that participants, management and staff at food stalls, in festival-related events are fully vaccinated, or at least have had a single dose. The order also mentioned strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.

