COVID-19 curbs likely to be relaxed in Maharashtra

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said some important decisions regarding relaxations in Covid-19 norms at some places in the states can be taken.

"We have task force meeting with CM today to take a decision regarding the relaxation of the Covid norms. Out of 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in 11 other districts that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them," Tope told.

He further said, "We are also planning to give relaxation for weekend lockdown at some places that have comparatively fewer cases recorded recently. The same can be seen with offices. Employees who have been vaccinated with both the dosage can start working from offices. Decision on offices to open with 50 per cent of occupancy is also to be taken."

Expressing his concern over the increasing number of covid cases in Kerala, he said, "The increase in number in Kerala can bring in the third wave, increasing the speed of vaccination is the only way out. Likewise, Maharashtra should also be given proper dosage. The state requires 10-15 lakhs of vaccine every day."

"Cabinet will seek full damage estimate to decide on relief packages. The situation is under control now. We have even installed health camps at various places and they are helping people to take proper prevention, so that water-borne or vector-borne diseases do not take place. We have also directed the officials to disinfect the places," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor