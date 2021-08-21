Covid-19: Delhi govt to lift 8pm market restrictions from Monday onwards

The Delhi government has decided to remove restrictions imposed on markets due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The relaxation will apply to all shops in Delhi, including those in shopping complexes and malls. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to say that the curbs will be removed from Monday." Markets of Delhi were allowed to function till 8 pm due to Covid-19. In wake of decreasing cases, this restriction will be removed starting Monday. Now the markets can open as per their normal time," according to the translation of Kejriwal's tweet posted in Hindi.

अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

Delhi on Saturday recorded 19 Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.03%. The city recorded an average of 25,000 cases daily in late April when the Covid-19 surge was at its peak and a positivity rate that exceeded 35%.Forty eight people recovered in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate now stands at 0.03 per cent, according to health department data. The number of active cases in Delhi are 430. No new fatality linked to Covid-19 was recorded on Saturday. Saturday's decision comes weeks after the Delhi government allowed weekly markets to open in the city (from August 9).These markets were closed in the national capital after a lockdown was imposed on April 19 due to the spike in cases during the second Covid-19 wave. Later on, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines.

