COVID-19: Expert panel recommends mixing of Covishield & Covaxin doses

An expert committee set up by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization for Covid 19 on Thursday recommended that Covishield and Covaxin be mixed and studied. In addition, experts have also recommended a combination of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and nasal vaccine. It has recommended to allow clinical trials of the vaccine on children of Biological E. But in the end, the decision will be taken by the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI).

The Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, had applied for a study on a mixing dose of Covishield and Covaxin. The expert committee has recommended that Christian Medical College be allowed to conduct the study. According to local sources, experts have recommended that CMC should get the Phase 4 clinical trial approved. In which 300 people will be given doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

The purpose of this study is to study the different vaccines that can be given in the future to boost the vaccination campaign and to get more people vaccinated. Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad is also working on the nasal vaccine of Corona. The committee of experts has also sought a recommendation for mixing of Covaxin and nasal vaccine of Bharat Biotech.

The third important decision made by the committee of experts is to recommend that the corona vaccine of Biological E be allowed to be tested on young children. Biological E will complete a two-stage clinical trial on children aged 5 to 17 years. At the same time, the committee has called for the report of the ongoing test on people above 18 years of age.

This is the fourth vaccine to be recommended for clinical trials. Earlier, India had recommended approval to Biotech, Zydus Cadila and Novavax. India Biotech and Zydus Cadila are being tested on young children. The Novavax vaccine has recently been recommended to allow clinical trials.