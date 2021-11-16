COVID-19: Govt permits meal, and newspaper services on all domestic flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday allowed meals to be served on all flights, irrespective of their duration. Magazines and other reading materials will also be made available on all flights. Owing to the Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry, in April this year, had barred airlines from serving food on flights having a duration of less than two hours and also halted providing reading materials.

“The airlines offering flights on domestic routes may provide meal service on board, without restrictions on duration of flights,” the aviation ministry said in an order. The order further added that airlines - both international and domestic - can provide magazines/reading materials for passengers on board. On May 25, when scheduled domestic flights were resumed after Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the ministry allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions. Modifying the previous order, the ministry's April directive said that in-flight meals will only be served when the flight time is two hours or more.