COVID-19: India reports 39,742 new cases in the last 24 hours with 535 deaths

India reported 39,742 new Covid cases and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to updated health ministry data on Sunday. Active cases stand at 4,08,212, total recoveries at 3,05,43,138. Meanwhile, death toll has mounted to 4,20,551. On the other hand, more than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. A total of 456,289,567 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,718,756 were tested in the last 24 hours.

India on Saturday crossed another milestone with the total number of doses administered crossing the 43 crore mark. Out of these, 51,18,210 anti-Covid jabs were administered in the last 24 hours. The top five states which registered maximum cases are Kerala with 18,531 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 6,269 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,174 cases, Odisha with 1,864 cases and Karnataka with 1,857 cases. Covid-19 infections continued to rise rapidly in Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday. In the last seven days, Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections. Kerala and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers. Maharashtra once a Covid hub has however been witnessing a relatively steep drop of 9.9%. for the past week.