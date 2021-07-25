COVID-19: India witnesses single day rise of 39,742 positive cases in last 24 hours

India’s daily Covid 19 case witnessed a spike for the second day in a row at 39,742 with 535 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The country’s cumulative infections stood at 3,13,71,901 with an active caseload of 408212 and death toll of 4,20,551. Meanwhile, 39,972 patients recovered in a single day aggregating to total recoveries of 3,05,43,138. A total of 456,289,567 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,718,756 were tested in the last 24 hours. On the vaccine front, India on Saturday crossed another milestone with the total number of doses administered crossing the 43 crore mark. Out of these, 51,18,210 anti-Covid jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, the Government informed that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses at 45,37,70,580 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline. Among all the states, Kerala reported the highest Covid 19 cases at 18,531 with 98 casualties, followed by Maharashtra at 6,269 with 224 deaths. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh logged 2,174 cases followed by Odisha with 1,864 cases and Karnataka with 1,857 cases. Covid-19 infections continued to rise rapidly in Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday. In the last seven days, Kerala has seen a 14.1% rise in infections. Kerala and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers. Maharashtra once a Covid hub has however been witnessing a relatively steep drop of 9.9%. for the past week.

