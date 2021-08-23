COVID-19: India's covid cases lowest in 5 months, vaccination speeds up

The number of corona patients in the country is under control. This has reduced the stress on the health system. However, the threat of a third wave remains. Restrictions have been relaxed as the situation in many states has come under control. Therefore, the cases of covid is likely to increase.

But the best part is that the total number of vaccination in the country has reached 58.25 crore. The vaccination process has accelerated and the number of active patients has also decreased.

The rate of vaccination in the country has increased and in the last 24 hours. As many as 389 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 44,157 in the same period, the August 23 update stated. The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,16,80,626 with the recovery rate at 97.63 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 23 update. This is the highest figure since March 2020. Also, in the last 57 days, less than 50,000 patients have been found to be positive.

India reported 25,072 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 160 days, as per the health ministry’s August 23 update. So, this seems to be a big relief for the health department. The number of corona positive patients in the country is only 1.03 per cent.

The National Disaster Management Agency has expressed fears that the Corona wave could reach its peak in October. The third wave of corona is predicted by the organization in the report. Earlier, senior scientist from Kanpur IIT Padma Shri Maninder Agarwal said the possibility of a third wave of corona in the country was slim. A third wave is less likely to occur due to increased vaccination. From now on, the rate of corona infection will decrease, Agarwal said.

The number of active corona patients in the country will be around 15,000 in October, according to an IIT survey. Agarwal has warned the government several times before by studying the number of corona patients. His prediction of a second wave was largely true. Agarwal said the chances of a third wave by October were almost nil. The number of active patients in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh is expected to be very low, he said.