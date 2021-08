COVID-19: Kerala to continue with Sunday lockdowns

Kerala on Friday announced that it will continue with Sunday lockdown, as there is no dip in the number of COVID cases in the state.

Over the past two weeks, the state government had given an exemption for Sunday lockdown.

The Centre today suggested that state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra explore the possibility of night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers.

The country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.

Kerala has logged over 30,000 cases of new infections during the period over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor