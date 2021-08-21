COVID-19: Low customer footfall worries Rakhi sellers in Jaipur

A day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, markets in Rajasthan's Jaipur are witnessing a lesser footfall of customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Rakhi sellers worried about their sales.

According to the Rakhi sellers, although all markets have been allowed to function and guidelines have been issued to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, the turnout of vendors and customers at these places is still low.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Rakhi sellers, Ramesh Jansahu said, "Not many people are coming to buy rakhi this time as people do not have any other job. Rakhi prices have surged, we fear that we will not be able to sell our stock."

The shopkeepers have stated that residents are preferring to buy rakhis online due to the rising prices of Rakhis in the local markets, worrying Rakhi sellers about selling their stocks.

"The prices of rakhis have gone up by 30-40 per cent this time. Chinese rakhis are not available in the market which is also one of the reasons behind the price rise. Also, the COVID-19 has impacted our business," said another Rakhi seller.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will fall on August 22.

Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

( With inputs from ANI )

