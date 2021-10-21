COVID-19: Mask-free Diwali possible? here's what the data says

In India goal of vaccinating 100 crore people through corona vaccination campaign is being achieved in just ten months. This is a world record. Discussions are underway at various levels on whether the citizens can go mask free this Diwali if the pace of vaccination continues. Let's see what the guess is ...

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 99,12,82,283 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 41,36,142 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

200 million doses were given in the first 131 days. The next 200 million doses were completed in 52 days. It took 24 days to complete the 60 to 80 crore phase. Now the 80 to 100 crore phase will be completed in 31 days.

Vaccination statistics (by age)

55 crore - 18 to 45

27 crore - 45 to 60

17 crore- 60+

What about mask removal?

Many people still are not wearing mask properly. While most people have mask on their chin. Even after vaccination, the risk of corona is not completely gone. Therefore, it is necessary to use a mask. It does not seem possible for the government to consider mask removal at present. If you also use the mask permanently, the coronavirus can be completely eliminated.