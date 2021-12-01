COVID-19: Mega drive starts in Gwalior to inoculate 100 pc population with 2nd dose

A mega vaccination drive has begun in Gwalior to vaccinate the people with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of a possible third wave in the country, said the Chief Medical Officer of Gwalior, Dr Manish Sharma on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, the CMO said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the authorities to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination in the district.

"Nearly 2.32 lakh people are due to be inoculated with the second dose and this special campaign has been started to inoculate them. The Chief Minister has directed in the VC. The possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 that if we have to protect the people of Gwalior then we have to inoculate every single person because it has been seen that the rate of hospitalization is lesser in the fully vaccinated people. So he has directed us to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination," he said.

Meanwhile, state Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting on COVID19 and directed district officials to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen plants.

While speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Chief Minister held an emergency meeting on COVID-19. He has given directions to all the district officials to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen plants, ventilators, concentrators, Remdisivirs, and to increase the quantity of testing as well."

( With inputs from ANI )

