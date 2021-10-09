COVID-19: Mizoram reports 950 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 950 new COVID-1 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 12.05 per cent.

Mizoram has 15,505 active cases at present. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram has gone up to 1,03,709.

With one death due to COVID-19, the current death toll is 345 in the state.

As many as 88,358 people recovered in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor